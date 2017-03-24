Supporters of Planned Parenthood celebrate canceled AHCA vote

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Planned Parenthood is calling the decision by Republican leadership not to vote on the American Health Care Act a victory for both women's health care and reproductive rights.

Supporters had originally planned a protest outside of Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin's office in Lewiston, but that protest turned into a celebration. About a dozen people gathered there Friday, rejoicing the news that the bill was pulled from being voted on in the House.

The measure would have prevented Planned Parenthood from being reimbursed by Medicaid for services provided to Medicaid patients, including for annual exams, cancer screenings and birth control.

The group plans to hold a vigil at Kennedy Park in Lewiston for the tens of thousands of Maine people they say would lose their health coverage if Obamacare is repealed and replaced. They plan to continue fighting to keep that from happening.

Copyright 2017 WCSH