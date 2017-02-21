Susan Collins says volume of calls overwhelming staff

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: U.S. Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Richard Burr (R-NC) chat while walking out of the Senate following the vote confirming the nomination of Steve Mnuchin to become Treasury Secretary on February 13, 2017 in Washington (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Republican senator known for speaking out against President Donald Trump says her office has been flooded with phone calls to the point where it's difficult to serve constituents.



Sen. Susan Collins of Maine visited with progressive group Mainers For Accountable Leadership on Tuesday in a livestreamed meeting. Toward the end of the meeting, Collins mentioned that her offices recently fielded thousands of calls on a variety of issues and it was difficult for her staff to keep up with the volume.



Collins mentioned she was worried that constituents having trouble accessing Social Security or veterans' benefits were having trouble getting through to her amid all the calls.



Collins is also scheduled to make an appearance at a University of New England facility in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

