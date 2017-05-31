Sweet parlays left-wing activism into gubernatorial bid

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Liberal activist Betsy Sweet announced on Tuesday that she is running for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maine in 2018.

Sweet owns a lobbying business, and represents environmental causes, people with disabilities and women's issues.

She was the director of the Maine Women's Lobby and the Maine Commission for Women in the 1980s.

Sweet said that her first task as governor would be to get big money out of politics. She is the third Democrat to join the gubernatorial race.

