Tax cuts and layoffs in Governor LePage's final budget proposal

Governor LePage unveiled his final budget proposal with just over an hour to go until the midnight deadline.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With just over an hour before the midnight deadline, Governor LePage released his 2018-2019 budget proposal for the state of Maine on Friday night.

This will be Gov. LePage's final two-year budget, and therefore his last chance to make major policy, tax and spending changes. Here are a few of the major changes:

Delay tax surcharge for education passed by referendum Question 2 by one year; then spreads the surcharge across all tax brackets

By 2020, a flat tax of 5.75%

500 state employee job cuts

No limit on charter schools

Calls for a statewide teacher contract

Property tax relief for Maine's elderly

The full budget proposal can be found on the Bureau of the Budget website.

Some state employees were warned in advance of the budget's unveiling that their jobs could be at risk, according to spokesperson Adrienne Bennett.

Although the governor proposes the budget, no pink slips will be handed out or taxes deducted until the legislature votes. That is expected to happen sometime in June.

