Tennesee bill would allow students to take sign language as a language requirement

BOSTON - APRIL 12: Youngsters from Cumberland and Yarmouth, Maine perform the National Anthem at Fenway Park in sign language before the start of the game. The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in Boston on Apr. 12, 2017. (Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Legislature has passed a measure that allows students to take American Sign Language and get credit for their foreign language requirements.

Sen. Becky Massey, a Republican from Knoxville who sponsored the Senate Bill, said Tennessee passed a law allowing kids to take ASL for credit back in the early '90s. But Massey said lawmakers never made sure it got implemented. She said the new bill assures that it will.

Massey said there are approximately 500,000 Tennesseans who are deaf or hard of hearing and many use ASL to communicate.

The bill still has to be signed by the governor.

Russell Rosen, an assistant professor at the College of Staten Island of the City University of New York, says more than 40 states have passed similar measures.

© 2017 Associated Press