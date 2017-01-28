The doctor is in as Maine GOP Chair

Dr. Demi Kouzounas is elected to succeed Rick Bennett as Chair of the Maine Republican Party

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine Republicans are putting their party's leadership in the hands of a doctor.

Dr. Demi Kouzounas of Saco was elected to serve as Chair on Saturday morning at the Republicans' State Committee Meeting in Augusta.

Dr. Kouzounas previously served the party as Vice Chair. Here is a selection from her biography on the party's website:

"Kouzounas is a dentist and small businesswoman with nearly 30 employees at locations in Scarborough and Skowhegan. Along with her practice, Dr. Kouzounas also helped start Bright Smiles, a dental clinic for low-income children in Portland, and is co-founder of Dentists Who Care For ME, which provides a free day of dental care each year."

The office of Maine Republican Party Chair was previously held by Rick Bennett.

