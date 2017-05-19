Senior White House adviser 'person of interest' in Russia probe, Washington Post reports

The White House (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, 2013 AFP)

A senior White House adviser has been identified as a "significant person of interest" in the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, The Washington Post reported Friday.

The Post, citing people familiar with the matter, said the official is someone close to President Donald Trump, but would not further identify the person.

The news comes the same day that The New York Times reported a document summarizing the White House meeting between Trump and Russian officials last week indicates the President told them that firing FBI Director James Comey had taken "great pressure because of Russia" off him.

The document was based on notes taken inside the Oval Office and the Times reports it has been circulated as the official account of the meeting.

“I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump reportedly said, according to the document. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

The Times said the quotes were read to them by one American official and a second official confirmed what it called broad outlines of the discussion.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reportedly did not dispute the account.



The reports come as the President leaves for his first foreign trip. He will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, and Belgium over the next nine days.

