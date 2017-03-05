Wire-tapping claims dominate Sunday talk shows

(Photo: USA TODAY)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Across the many political talk shows to air on Sunday on various networks, President Donald Trump's claims that he was a victim of wire-tapping by the previous administration were inescapable.

The former director of national intelligence in the Obama administration denies there was a secret court order for surveillance at Trump Tower.

James Clapper says that in the national intelligence activity he oversaw, "there was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president, the president-elect at the time, as a candidate or against his campaign."

Clapper says as intelligence director he would have known about a "FISA court order on something like this. Absolutely, I can deny it."

He left the White House on January 20 when Trump took office.

Clapper's comments on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday came after President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower in the last stages of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has provided no basis for his allegations.

Also appearing on "Meet the Press," Sen. Marco Rubio says the White House "will have to answer as to what exactly" President Trump was referring to when he made his claims about wiretapping.

Rubio - a Florida Republican who ran against Trump last year - is on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The top House Democrat says it's "just ridiculous" for President Donald Trump to claim that former President Obama would ever have ordered any wiretap of an American citizen.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi says "we don't do that" and she calls the charge a "smear."

Pelosi tells CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump is following the playbook of making something up, having the media report it and then saying everybody is writing about it.

The White House says it wants the congressional committees that are investigating Russian interference in last year's U.S. presidential election to also examine whether "executive branch investigative powers" were abused in 2016.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on ABC's "This Week": "If they're going to investigate Russia ties, let's include this as part of it. That's what we're asking."

