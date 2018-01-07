Portland death appears suspicious, according to police

PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Portland Police are investigating a death inside a residence on Dorothy Street that they believe is suspicious.

Police responded to the single-family home on Dorothy Street in Portland around 10 p.m. Sunday. They said there is no threat to the public at this time.

.@PolicePortland confirmed they are investigating a death. They say it appears suspicious, and happened around 10 PM. They say there’s no threat to the public. Two people that one officer spoke to tell me he told them the children are OK. We do not know how many children pic.twitter.com/KXIgQt0uG2 — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 8, 2018

Police said there was only one victim, but could not say how many people were in the home at the time of the death nor if the people involved knew each other.

Lieutenant Bob Martin said no one has been arrested at this time, but that they are interviewing people in relation to the death.

Police are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of the death.

They expect to release more information around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Chris Costa spoke to two people that police briefly interviewed. Those men said an officer told them "the children were safe." They did not know how many children were in the home at the time of the death.

