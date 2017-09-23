Portland educator stranded on St. Thomas

(Photo: Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (Press Herald) -- A former psychologist in Portland schools who traveled to St. Thomas late last month and planned to work for a year in schools there has been trying for days to get off the Caribbean island heavily damaged by two hurricanes in two weeks.

Brooke Quinn Dunphey, 36, who was a psychologist at Lyman Moore Middle School and Lyseth and Riverton elementary schools, says she is lonely and homesick and desperate to get home to Wells. “There is absolutely no way off the island,” Dunphey said Saturday.

