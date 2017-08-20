WLBZ
Portland firefighters battle raging house fire

News Center , WCSH 10:31 PM. EDT August 20, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Portland Fire Department battled a raging house fire on Dartmouth Street in Portland Sunday evening.

Officials say firefighters are still on the scene at 117 Dartmouth Street. The fire remains under investigation. Dartmouth street is located in a neighborhood adjacent to the University of Southern Maine's Portland campus.

The fire remains under investigation. 

NEWSCENTERmaine will continue to update this story. 

 

