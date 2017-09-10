Portland police investigating scene near Old Port

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland investigators are on scene in the Old Port area of Portland early Sunday morning, for what appears to be a deceased person.

Detectives are investigating a scene on the Temple Street sidewalk between Federal and Middle streets.

A NEWS CENTER photographer said officials are looking at what appears to be a dead body on that section of sidewalk.

Temple Street is currently closed in that area.

Officials have not commented on the investigation at this time.

NEWS CENTER will update when more details become available.

