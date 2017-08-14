Portland rally rejects Charlottesville white nationalists

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A rally in Portland sent the message that there is no place in Maine for the white nationalists at the center of racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Signs declaring "We will not tolerate racism" and other inclusive slogans were carried by hundreds of people at a gathering in Monument Square on Sunday night.

Hosted by March Forth Maine, rally organizers said the current presidential administration, "through their association with white nationalists," shares blame for the deadly violence that broke out in Charlottesville on Saturday. They called President Trump's statement in response to incident meek and unconvincing.

A similar rally was also held in Bangor.

© 2017 WCSH-TV