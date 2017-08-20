Portland to gather for racial justice

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 19: Counter-protestors during the Free Speech Rally on August 19, 2017, at Boston Commons in Boston, MA. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) FILE IMAGE (Photo: Icon Sportswire, �Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Individuals from Portland and surrounding areas will gather on Sunday, August 20 at Payson Park from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. to oppose the rise of white supremacy in Maine and across the country.

This event was planned by the community as part of a national effort to fight for racial justice. It happens just one day after a rally organized by white supremacists in Boston.

"The failure of leaders like Trump and LePage to forcefully reject this extremism is emboldening the forces of racism and we cannot be silent," said MPA Associate Director Amy Halsted. "We must come together as a community to reject racism in all its forms and locations."

Those interested in attending can find the event at Ocean Avenue and Bates Street off of Washington Street. There are small parking lots inside of the park, but these are expected to fill up quickly.

