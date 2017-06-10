Portland's 'Shop for a Cause Day' helps Maine children

Downtown group unveils new logo and historians question if they made a mistake. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Saturday, June 10, 2017, is 'Shop For A Cause Day' in downtown, Portland, Maine. Portland Downtown, a nonprofit organization wants you to shop while making a difference in Maine.

"To kick off the summer shopping season in Downtown Portland, many of our incredible shops & retailers are coming together to support a great cause: The Locker Project."

(Photo: The locker project)

The Locker Project website said they have a partnership with the Good Shepherd Food Bank, to help ensure food security for all Maine children through local schools. "The Locker Project works with schools to create programs for providing students with healthy class-time snacks and take-home food for the times they are most likely to experience hunger."

Here is a list of shops that are participation in the Locker Project. Portland Downtown said a portion of your purchase will directly benefit The Locker Project programs. Shop for a Cause Day is part of Portland Downtown’s Summer Kickoff Weekend (June 9-11).

Participating locations:

Arcana — 81 Market Street

Aristelle — 92 Exchange Street

The Black Dog — 215 Commercial Street

Bliss —58 Exchange Street

CS Boutique —424 Fore Street

d. cole jewelers — 10 Exchange Street

Dean’s Sweets — 475 Fore Street

Ethan Allen — 145 Commercial Street

Fish & Bone — 195 Commercial Street

k colette — 100 Commercial Street

LeRoux Kitchen — 161 Commercial Street

Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine — 35 Exchange Street

Little — 42 Exchange Street

Maine’s Pantry — 111 Commercial Street

Mexicali Blues — 9 & 10 Moulton Street

OTTO — 576 Congress Street

Portmanteau — 3 Wharf Street

Simon Pearce — 111 Commercial Street

Something’s Fishy — 32 Exchange Street

Vena’s Fizz House — 345 Fore Street



