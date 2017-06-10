Portland's 'Shop for a Cause Day' helps Maine children

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Saturday, June 10, 2017, is 'Shop For A Cause Day' in downtown, Portland, Maine. Portland Downtown, a nonprofit organization wants you to shop while making a difference in Maine.
"To kick off the summer shopping season in Downtown Portland, many of our incredible shops & retailers are coming together to support a great cause: The Locker Project."
The Locker Project website said they have a partnership with the Good Shepherd Food Bank, to help ensure food security for all Maine children through local schools. "The Locker Project works with schools to create programs for providing students with healthy class-time snacks and take-home food for the times they are most likely to experience hunger."
Here is a list of shops that are participation in the Locker Project. Portland Downtown said a portion of your purchase will directly benefit The Locker Project programs. Shop for a Cause Day is part of Portland Downtown’s Summer Kickoff Weekend (June 9-11).
Participating locations:
Arcana — 81 Market Street
Aristelle — 92 Exchange Street
The Black Dog — 215 Commercial Street
Bliss —58 Exchange Street
CS Boutique —424 Fore Street
d. cole jewelers — 10 Exchange Street
Dean’s Sweets — 475 Fore Street
Ethan Allen — 145 Commercial Street
Fish & Bone — 195 Commercial Street
k colette — 100 Commercial Street
LeRoux Kitchen — 161 Commercial Street
Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine — 35 Exchange Street
Little — 42 Exchange Street
Maine’s Pantry — 111 Commercial Street
Mexicali Blues — 9 & 10 Moulton Street
OTTO — 576 Congress Street
Portmanteau — 3 Wharf Street
Simon Pearce — 111 Commercial Street
Something’s Fishy — 32 Exchange Street
Vena’s Fizz House — 345 Fore Street
