A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, killing at least five people and wounding 8 others, local law enforcement confirms. The shooting happened at Terminal 2, where Delta Airlines occupies most of the gates.

The Transportation Security Administration is still considering this an "Active Shooter" situation. The NBC station in West Palm Beach is reporting that there is a second active shooting situation at a nearby parking garage.

Terminals 1 & 2 at the airport have both been evacuated. Passengers from Terminal 1 were seen crossing the airport runways to evacuate off-airport property.

Florida U.S. Senator Bill Nelson says the shooter has been identified as Esteban Santiago, based on his military ID. Santiago is a 26 year old from New Jersey, according to NBC News. It is unclear what his motivation for the shooting was at this point.

Terminal 1 being evacuated at FLL, alarms going off as people run out. Another incident unfolding inside parking garage at Term 2 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/YJfUAUkWbK — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) January 6, 2017

All flights in and out of the airport have been temporarily suspended.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted he was at the airport at the time of the shooting and "everyone is running." He later tweeted that "all seems calm."

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

People on the tarmac are being evacuated at Ft. Lauderdale airport. PHOTO: NBC News/Twitter

The airport says it receives over 73,000 travelers each day.