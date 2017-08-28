Pres. Bush's heart aches for Houston home

(Photo: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Even as the Bush family rounds out their summer vacation in Maine, their hearts are with their home in Houston.

Massive flooding from Hurricane Harvey has rendered Houston a disaster zone. The city is primary residence of former President George H.W. Bush.

When the storm hit, he and his wife, Barbara, were out of harm's way at their estate in Kennebunkport. But there was no shielding them from the emotional toll brought on by seeing news reports of the devastation. They released the following statement on Monday:

Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston. We are praying for all of our fellow Houstonians and Texans affected by Harvey, and truly inspired by the flotilla of volunteers -- Points of Light all -- who are answering the call to help their neighbors. We salute them, the first responders, and the local elected officials for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm. This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild.

