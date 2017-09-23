President Trump says NFL players should be fired for kneeling during national anthem (AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement on the violence this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia at the White House on August 14, 2017. (Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

9:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem. And he's encouraging spectators to walk out in protest.

He's also bemoaning that football games have become less violent, complaining, "They're ruining the game."

Several athletes, including NFL players, have been refusing to stand during the national anthem as a protest of the treatment of blacks by police.

But Trump says those players are disrespecting the flag, American heritage and what the country stands for.

He says their behavior is driving away viewers and says spectators who witness such protests should "pick up and leave."

