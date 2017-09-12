Presidential commission on election integrity comes to New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) - President Trump’s controversial voter fraud commission made a stop in New Hampshire today.

It's a state where the president claims thousands of people were bussed in from Massachusetts to vote illegally. The president also claims several million undocumented immigrants across the country voted illegally, helping Hillary Clinton win the popular vote.

One of the commission members is Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who is convinced the panel’s findings will prove the president wrong.

NH State Representative Al Baldasaro views things differently. He is a strong supporter of President Trump. He believes there was widespread voter fraud in the last election, including in the town he represents, Londonderry.

“You hear stories of dead people voting, you see people coming from Massachusetts into New Hampshire, you see democrats in my district with 13 people or 10 people registered at that home when you know they only have 2 kids, somethings wrong”, he said.

But others say this commission is simply here to appease the president.

“It’s a sham for starters”, said Cynthia Sweeney.

Sweeney is a former state representative who was also an election clerk in Nashua for 26-years. She says the panel did not want to hear about her experiences.

“In Nashua, right over the border. We’d have been hit with busloads if there ever were such a thing. Never. Never, never, never”, she said.

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap is hoping the panel’s work will put the issue to rest.

“As he said, if three to five million people voted illegally, then we’ve got real problems in this country and I think we want to address them, but I don’t think for a minute we’re going to find anything close to that”, he said.

Besides searching for evidence of voter fraud, the panel is looking for ways to prevent it, such as requiring voter IDs or even using the NICS system used for gun background checks.

Dunlap says it’s a delicate balance of shoring up the system without discouraging people from coming out to vote.

“I don’t want to deprive anyone or put any obstacle in front of any American to keep them from exercising the franchise”, he said.

The panel is to stay intact for two years, but Dunlap says he's not sure if they will continue meeting for that long.

© 2017 WCSH-TV