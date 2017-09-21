Questions arise after person pretends to be police officer

FAIRFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A report of a wounded officer in Fairfield prompted response from 9 different emergency services agencies Wednesday afternoon. What police found out after they searched the area angered many people.

After accounting for all of the officers that work in the area, police believe this incident was a hoax. They say someone got ahold of police frequencies and pretended to be an officer

Now many are wondering how something like this could happen.

Officers believe the person may have been in possession of an emergency two-way radio system that had been lost.

However, there are other ways methods.

Rusty Bell, owner of Yankee Communications and Clinton Police Chief, says someone with the right technical background can buy a two-way radio from an online website like Ebay, and program it to pick up police frequencies.

It's still uncertain, which method the person used.

People who live in the Fairfield area are furious after learning that this incident was a hoax.

"That is just so disgusting," Jessica Robinson said.

Thursday Robinson visited her mother Sylvia Meservey, who lives on Ohio Hill Lane. Robinson, who lives in Palmyra, heard the incident over police scanners and stayed on the phone with her mom until she knew her parents would be safe.

Meservey says she had her gun loaded as a safety precaution, after seeing officers walking down the street with rifles.

"I think the police officers handled themselves very well," Meservey said.

Fairfield Police Chief Thomas Gould believes charges will be considered once a suspect is found.

Anyone with information is asked to email the anonymous tipline: tips@fairfieldme.com

