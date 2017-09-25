Rarest of lobsters caught in Maine

A blue lobster ! This rare catch was recently pulled in by crew aboard the Leah Rose Pemaquid. 📷 : Franzeska Cavanaugh‎

(NEWS CENTER) — Nothing seems more Maine than Lobsters, excuse me, lobstahs.

If you travel almost anywhere in the United States and people find out you are from Maine, 9 times out of 10 the will think you grew up wearing red and black flannel, picking blueberries, tapping trees for syrup and sitting down to crack lobstah shells for dinner nearly every night.

While that may be far from the truth, Mainers have quite a relationship with the bottom-feeders who bring hundreds of millions of dollars to our state.

