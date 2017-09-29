RECALL: Hannaford recalls two deli sandwiches, seafood stuffing

SCARBOROUGH, Maine – Greencore, USA, LLC is voluntarily recalling egg salad sandwiches, ham salad sandwiches, and seafood stuffing out of an abundance of caution because of a potential risk of listeria. The following Hannaford items are in scope of this recall:

• Hannaford Ham Salad Club Sandwich, 5.10 oz., use/sell by Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, UPC # 41268-16589

• Hannaford Egg Salad Club Sandwich, 5.10 oz., use/sell by Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, UPC # 41268-16587

• Hannaford Seafood Stuffing, 10 oz., use/sell by Oct. 2 to Oct. 18, UPC # 41268-20509

Listeria is a serious food-borne illness. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

Customers who have purchased these products should return the item or proof of purchase to their Hannaford store for a full refund.

