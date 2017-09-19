Remains of NH man missing since 1998 found at bottom of river

(Photo: NH State Police)

ERROL, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) — July 1, 1998, was the last day friends and family saw or heard from Tony Imondi, who vanished after attending a horseshoe tournament in Errol.

The 26-year-old was last seen leaving Bill's Seafood in his girlfriend's 1996 Ford Ranger truck, and several days later was reported missing when no one heard from him.

New Hampshire State Police persistently sought clues over the years. It was unknown at the time of his disappearance whether Imondi had traveled south on Route 16 or west on Route 26, leaving investigators with miles of possible locations to search.

State police scoured the surrounding areas along the Androscoggin River and Lake Gloriette in Dixville by air, ground, and boat, but couldn't catch a break. The case remained active for nineteen years.

On Tuesday, state police got their break: Investigators announced the discovery of remains from the bottom of the Androscoggin River, appearing to end the nearly two-decades-old search for Imondi.

For the last month, detectives and the NH Fish & Game dive team focused on an area of the river in Errol, just a few miles south of Errol village. A side-scan sonar device was used to detect an image of the riverbed and subsequent analyzing revealed a structure consistent with a truck similar to the missing Ford Ranger.

State police removed the vehicle from the river on Tuesday and inside found skeletal remains in the truck's cab.

The state medical examiner's office is expected to examine the remains for conclusive identification. State police said family members of Imondi were notified of the discovery.

