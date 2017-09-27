Report: Russians Impersonated Real American Muslims to Stir Chaos on Social Media
The investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is still underway. And now sources are stating that Russians impersonated American muslims to stir chaos on social media during the same time. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WLBZ 7:21 PM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
LePage says psychiatric center in Bangor will be…Sep 27, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
-
Judge declares missing toddler, Ayla Reynolds, legally deadSep 27, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
-
Hallowell man dies in motorcylce crash, 23rd traffic…Sep 27, 2017, 8:43 a.m.