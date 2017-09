Yannick Ngakoue of the Jacksonville Jaguars chases Jimmy Garoppolo of the New England Patriots in the first half during a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 10, 2017 (Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

WESTBROOK, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- Westbrook native and former University of Maine star Trevor Bates were signed to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Sunday, according to media reports.

Read more at PressHerald.com

Bates, a 24-year-old linebacker, was cut by the team Saturday as it had to get down to a 53-man roster for Thursday’s season opener against Kansas City at Gillette Stadium.

© 2017 WCSH-TV