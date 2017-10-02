Burton takes stand in own defense during Day 6 of murder trial

Robert Burton arrives for the first day of his murder trial in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Robert Burton is on trial for the murder of his former girlfriend Stephanie Ginn Gebo. Her body was found in her home in the town of Parkman on June 5, 2015.

Police searched for Burton for 68 days before he turned himself in.

Burton took the stand Monday afternoon in his defense. While Burton was on the stand, he talked about when the two meet in 2013 and the days leading up to the day they break up.

Burton told the court he loved Gebo, and that things "got rocky" after Stephanie's friend told him about her past.

Burton has pleaded not guilty.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning when Burton will resume being on the stand. The state will cross exam Burton and possible closing agreement in the afternoon.

