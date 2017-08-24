SIDNEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A baby was one of several riders in a truck who were showered with glass when a rock was thrown into their windshield.
Maine State Police said the rock was dropped from the Dinsmore Road overpass as the truck traveled beneath it along Interstate 95 in Sidney on Wednesday night.
The rock wedged into the windshield, sending shards of glass flying through the cab where the eight-week-old girl and her parents were seated. The baby was sent to the hospital to remove glass from her ear.
Another couple traveling through the area a week earlier also complained to police about an object striking their vehicle.
Police said they are concentrating their search for the rock thrower in the area of the overpass. Anyone with information to help their investigation can call Trooper John Lacoste at (207) 557-5050.
