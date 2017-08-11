Rockport Fire Department donates and receives from drivers

ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Its a donation drive that has people driving to donate.



The Rockport Fire Department holds a boot donation drive once a year. The chief and his crew stand outside in the heat for four hours to grab as much as they can from drivers off Route 90.



The money raised allows the department to give three potential firefighters the chance to go to school for it, for free. The department also helps families out during the holidays when money is tight.



This year, not only did they raise enough to hit their yearly goal, but they got a little extra according to the chief.

