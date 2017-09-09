Rockport man accused of killing four people in Massachusetts

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

GROTON, MASS. — A 22-year-old Rockport man is in custody in Massachusetts and will be charged with four counts of murder following a brutal domestic violence incident.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Groton, Mass. Chief of Police Donald Palma Jr. issued a news release Saturday, Sept. 9 stating that Orion Krause, 22, is in custody and will be charged with the murders that occurred Friday in Groton, which is located northwest of Boston.

On September 8, at approximately 5:52 p.m., Groton Police responded to a report of a person in need of assistance on Common Street. Upon arrival, investigators gathered information which led them to a second residence on Common Street. There they located four deceased individuals; an elderly male and female as well as two middle-aged women. Three of the bodies were found inside of the house and one was found outside.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the cause of death of all of the victims was blunt force trauma. Public safety officials said they believe all parties were known to each other and that this was "a tragic incident of family violence."

The Boston Globe published a story which reported that a young man -- who was naked and caked in mud and blood -- appeared at the door of the neighbors to the home where the killings occurred and said he had just murdered four people. That man later was identified as Krause.

This is an open and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Groton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, according to the news release.

No further information will be released pending official identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and notification of next of kin.

This does not appear to be a random incident and there is no present danger to the public, according to the news release.

Krause, the son of Lexi and Buffy Krause of Rockport, graduated from Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport in 2013. Archives of the Courier-Gazette shows that he won a maestro award for a drum solo in his senior year. He also received visual and performing arts honors and was a regular on the academic honor roll in high school.

In 2014, he was the drummer for the band Mostly Brothers & Company.

He also studied jazz at Oberlin Conservatory in Oberlin, Ohio, according to his Facebook page.

