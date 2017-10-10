Roughly two dozen pellets strike Maine man in hunting incident

Game Warden (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

UPPER CUPSUPTIC TWP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Penobscot man was injured in a shooting while hunting with his friend north of Rangeley on Friday, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Tuesday.

Robert Cyr, 32, was shot with 20-25 pellets on most of his body while hunting with his friend Ben Burns of Freeport. After seeing a ruffed grouse on Portage Brook Road, they both went into the woods in pursuit of the bird and both fired, according to MDIFW.

Cyr was treated and released at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating, and both men are cooperating, MDIFW said.

