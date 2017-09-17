WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Rumble of bowling balls goes silent at Saco lanes

Beth Quimby and Portland Press Herald , WCSH 6:37 AM. EDT September 18, 2017

SACO, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- When Bert and Claire Dube close their Vacationland Bowling and Recreation Center next month, they will be shutting the door on 34 years of memories and a vanishing way of life.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY THE PORTLAND PRESS HERALD/MAINE SUNDAY TELEGRAM

The business on Route 1 has been a second home for several generations of Saco-area candlepin bowlers. Vacationland is where friendships began and future spouses met, said Claire Dube.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories