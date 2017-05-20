Rumford Substitute Teacher Arrested on Drug Charges

Rumford, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) A substitute teacher is one of a few men accused of smuggling heroin and cocaine from parts of New England into western Maine.Rumford police say Matthew Duka of Hanover was arrested Wednesday after returning from New Hampshire where he bought cocaine. Police found more than $3,000 in cash, along with almost 5 grams of cocaine, in his car. Duka was a substitute teacher at Mountain Valley Middle School and also worked at several other schools in the region. He'd also helped with the high school wrestling team. School officials say he'd passed a background check before his hiring.

Duka IS being held on $10,000 cash bail at the Oxford County Jail.



