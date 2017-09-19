Saco attorney who went to prison now suspended for professional misconduct

Gary M. Prolman, who went to prison and then won back his right to practice law last year, has been suspended for six months for professional misconduct with a female client. (Photo: Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — A Saco attorney who spent nine months in federal prison for money laundering but won back his right to practice law in 2016 has been suspended from practicing law for six months by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court for engaging in professional misconduct with a female client this year.

Associate Justice Donald G. Alexander ruled on behalf of the court Thursday that Gary M. Prolman of Saco should begin serving his suspension Nov. 1.

