Saco attorney who went to prison now suspended for professional misconduct

Dennis Hoey, Portland Press Herald , WCSH 11:18 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — A Saco attorney who spent nine months in federal prison for money laundering but won back his right to practice law in 2016 has been suspended from practicing law for six months by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court for engaging in professional misconduct with a female client this year.

Associate Justice Donald G. Alexander ruled on behalf of the court Thursday that Gary M. Prolman of Saco should begin serving his suspension Nov. 1.

