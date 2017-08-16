Sally Shaw was shot in the head, court docs show

Sally Shaw (Photo: via family)

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Four weeks after Sally Shaw was found dead in Cherryfield, court documents reveal new information about her murder.

Court affidavits show Sally Shaw was shot in the head, and her body dragged to the side of Route 193.

Police arrested Carrine Reeves and Quaneysha Greeley in New York less than two weeks after her death. Both are charged with murder.

Shaw's murder was not random, according to the affidavit. Shaw knew both Greeley and Reeves.

Shaw and Reeves were actually in a relationship, but witnesses say they were anything but a happy couple. The affidavit says Reeves was abusive and was using her to help him sell drugs.

According to Shaw's sister, Shaw knew Greeley for quite some time.



Police say Reeves and Greeley killed Shaw, then paid a man $200 to take them to Bangor before fleeing to New York.

Shaw's sister says the family is still coming to grips with what happened. They had a graveside service for her over the weekend for her. They say they won't find closure until justice is served.

Cherryfield murder affidavit 1 by Kattey Ortiz on Scribd

Cherryfield murder affidavit 2 by Kattey Ortiz on Scribd

© 2017 WCSH-TV