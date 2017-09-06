WLBZ
Sanborn lawyers: Witness may have seen victim alive 2 hours after last known sighting

Matt Byrne, Portland Press Herald , WCSH 12:51 AM. EDT September 07, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — A previously undisclosed witness in the 1989 slaying of Jessica Briggs may have seen the teenager alive two hours after the last known sighting of her, according to attorneys for convicted murderer Anthony H. Sanborn Jr.

The new information, buried in a 111-page court filing, describes how Michael Brillant, an employee of Bath Iron Works, told police he saw a girl matching Briggs’ description about 2:15 a.m. on the night she was brutally killed in Portland.

