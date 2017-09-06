Sanborn lawyers: Witness may have seen victim alive 2 hours after last known sighting

Jessica L. Briggs, the murder victim (Photo: via Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — A previously undisclosed witness in the 1989 slaying of Jessica Briggs may have seen the teenager alive two hours after the last known sighting of her, according to attorneys for convicted murderer Anthony H. Sanborn Jr.

The new information, buried in a 111-page court filing, describes how Michael Brillant, an employee of Bath Iron Works, told police he saw a girl matching Briggs’ description about 2:15 a.m. on the night she was brutally killed in Portland.

