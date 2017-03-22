Schenck H.S. in E. Millinocket closing due to Thursday threat

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Schenck High School will not be open on Thursday, March 23rd.

According to School Union #113 Superintendent Eric Steeves, there has been a threat placed on the school yet the super. would not specifically discuss what led to the school closure.

Both local authorities as well as Maine State Police are conducting an investigation and sweeping the high school.

The subject of this story will be followed.

