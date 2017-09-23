School psychologist from Maine stranded on St. Thomas

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A former psychologist with schools in Portland, Maine, has been trying for days to get off the Caribbean island of St. Thomas in the wake of two hurricanes.



The Portland Press Herald reports 36-year-old Brooke Quinn Dunphey traveled to St. Thomas late last month and planned to work for a year in schools on the island. She tells the Press Herald she wants to get home to Wells, Maine, but there's no way to get off the island.



Dunphey arrived on St. Thomas on Aug. 29 for a few days of vacation with her husband Will. Will flew back to his job in Maine a couple days ahead of Hurricane Irma.



Dunphey has been without power since Sept. 6. She has been charging her cellphone with her car's battery.

