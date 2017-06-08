WLBZ
Close

Sea Dogs legends guide minor league all stars

Associated Press , WCSH 8:27 AM. EDT June 08, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) - Charles Johnson and Edgar Renteria, members of the Marlins' 1997 World Series championship team, will manage in the All-Star Futures Game on July 9 at Marlins Park.

Johnson will lead the U.S. team and Renteria the world squad, the commissioner's office said Wednesday.



Former Marlins Cliff Floyd (U.S. hitting coach), Al Leiter (U.S. pitching coach) and Luis Castillo (world bench coach) also are on the staffs along with ex-Marlins coach Jerry Manuel (U.S. bench coach).

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE JOHNSON AND RENTERIA ENTRIES IN THE SEA DOGS HALL OF FAME

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories