Search continues for missing clammer near Tenants Harbor

TENANTS HARBOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Department of Marine Resources crews plan to continue their search on Sunday morning for a man who went missing Thursday night while clamming during the blizzard.

Crews searched the area of Long Cove Friday and Saturday, but did not find 33-year-old Paul Benner of Thomaston. The Coast Guard, which helped in Friday's effort, suspended its search after sunset that day, turning over the investigation to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

DMR crews searched the area Saturday, but the extreme cold prevented divers from entering the water, and they could not use side-scanning sonar, according to Sergeant Rob Biel.

“We never lose hope, but we know that the likelihood of surviving in these conditions is extremely slim," said Department of Marine Resources spokesperson Jeff Nichols.

Nichols said Long Cove empties out completely at low tide, and that the DMR plans to focus its searches tomorrow around the low tide. Low tide Sunday is at 8:52 a.m. and 9:25 p.m.

