Search for possible missing kayaker

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Raymond, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Officials are searching for a possible missing kayaker in Raymond.

Officials with the Cummberland County Sheriff's office tell NEWS CENTER they were searching on ground and in the water after someone said they spotted a kayak flip near Sloans Cove Road. That person wasn't sure if the kayaker made it to shore.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

© 2017 WCSH-TV