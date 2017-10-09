Seattle police officers provide 600 beds to kids in need

It is the third year Seattle Police officers Jeremy Wade and Ryan Gallagher have sponsored project Beds for Kids. (Photo: KING)

To change the world, start by making your bed – or so the saying goes.

How about 600? That’s how many mattresses, frames, and pillows are heading to kids in need, including Seattle’s Crystal Perry’s two nieces.

“My nieces are sleeping on the floor right now, on a foam mattress. They’ve been through a lot and they didn’t have any beds,” Perry said. “They’re placed with me because their parents were making poor choices, so that’s always tough for kids. [The beds] give them their own space and a sense of stability.”

It is the third year Seattle Police officers Jeremy Wade and Ryan Gallagher have sponsored the project Beds for Kids. They started off small, buying beds for two young girls they saw sleeping on the floor in Seattle’s Central District.

This year, they delivered 600 beds to kids: 275 in Seattle, 190 in Tacoma and 135 in Bothell. Contributors this year include SPD, Seattle Police Foundation, OfferUp, Mattress Firm, among others.

Dozens of trucks lined up and loaded up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Veronima Monroe walked from her Jefferson Terrace studio, hoping to hitch a ride with someone.

“I got a ride – the Uhaul right behind us,” Monroe said, with a sigh as she saw the truck was too small to fit her mattresses.

“They don’t think there’s going to be enough room. Please make a way, please make a way,” Monroe said.

A team of volunteers decided to provide special delivery and carry the two beds two blocks uphill.

“This is absolutely amazing,” Monroe said. “No transportation and you guys walked all the way up the hill for my babies.”

They also put set up the bed frames and provided turn down service on top.

“This is something I’m never going to forget. This is going to stay with me forever,” Monroe said, testing out the new beds. “Forever and ever.”

