Senate backs reinstating 'tip credit' in minimum wage law

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Senate is moving to roll-back part of a voter-approved minimum wage law that supporters say is hurting restaurant servers.

Voters in November approved an increase in Maine's minimum wage from $7.50 per hour to $12 an hour by 2020. The wage would then increase after that according to inflation. Tipped employees' wages would reach the minimum wage by 2024.

The Senate voted 23-12 Wednesday to approve a bill that allows employees to pay less than minimum wage to workers who make up the difference in tips. Some lawmakers said wait staff are seeing declining tips while others want more evidence that this really happening.

The measure now goes to the House for consideration.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage supports reinstating the so-called "tip credit."

