School includes student's service dog in class yearbook

STAFFORD, VA. (WUSA9) - VIRGINIA (WUSA) — A Virginia high school student who attends school with a service dog found himself side-by-side with his canine in the school's yearbook photos. A tweet showing the picture of Alpha the service dog has since gone viral.

Andrew Schalk has Type 1 diabetes and uses his dog, Alpha, to alert him when his blood sugar levels are off. He's had Alpha for three years and said the dog is not only a loyal companion, but a lifesaver.

The black Labrador Retriever gives the 16-year-old his paw when his levels are too high or too low, prompting him to see the nurse for help.

"He did. He made it on BuzzFeed. One tweet. Their tweet went viral. Here I am," said Schalk, 16, a junior at Stafford High School.

"There's definitely times I'm referred to as the kid with the dog," said Schalk.

The black dog is such a part of the school, that incoming yearbook editor Grace Fuller thought he deserved a place of honor in the student section, right next to AJ.

"Just as much as a student as anybody else is," said Fuller. She's getting lots of good publicity about Alpha's picture. "Everybody's really loved. That's like the favorite part."

