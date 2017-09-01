WLBZ
Setting gruffness aside, Belichick opens his heart to Houston

Associated Press , WCSH 2:00 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Bill Belichick is sending his best wishes to the city of Houston and the victims of the flooding there.

The New England Patriots coach appeared at his post-game news conference wearing a University of Houston hat. He says he wanted to give a "shout out" to the city and mentioned the fond memories he has of visiting.

 

 

The Patriots have won two of their five Super Bowls in Houston, including the one in February. He also mentioned the coaches and players with family in Houston, and said: "I just wanted to let them know we're thinking about them."

 

 

© 2017 Associated Press


