Sex trafficking arrest made in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police say they've made an arrest from a local prostitution operation out of an Auburn hotel.

Chief Jason Moen says they arrested 65-year-old Dean Pascal of Ephrata, PA, a contract employee who started working in the area recently. He was arrested at his work, according to police.

Detectives interviewed a sex trafficking adult victim after making contact with her at the hotel. Detective found the operation via backpage.com, a website used to promote adult services and escorts.

Police say the victim was brought to Maine from Pennsylvania. Detectives found probable cause to arrest Pascal with a felony charge of aggravated sex trafficking after their interview with the victim.

Pascal is being held on $25,000 cash bail at the Androscoggin County Jail.

