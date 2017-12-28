Shelters prepare for surge in numbers due to frigid cold

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Homeless shelters throughout the state are preparing for large numbers of folk looking to get out of the bitter cold, That includes Oxford Street, run by the city of Portland the shelter starting operating 24/7 just a couple of weeks ago.



Previously the shelter was open at night but closed in the morning, forcing homeless people out into the street. That's led to problems with Bayside residents and complaints from businesses.



The city says keeping the shelter open around the clock helps both clients and the community.

Especially with temperatures expected to dip below zero tonight, people who live on the streets are at risk of freezing to death. The shelter which has 154 beds was at capacity last night and is expected to be full again tonight. People who still need a place to stay will be housed at one of the city's warming shelters.

I could be out on the street. I wasn't expecting that they would call after I got to the bus station and have an emergency shelter I could stay at,' Miranda Richardson, Homeless.

Shelter teams from Preble Street Resource Center will be sending out teams to bring people living on the streets inside.

In Bangor, The Hope House is providing more emergency beds on top of it's 54 regular beds.

Staff will also be passing out 'emergency kits' with mittens, snacks and hand warmers.

