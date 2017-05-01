Police: Gunman found dead after opening fire on paramedics in East Dallas

MAY 1, 2017: Police on scene of an active shooting in which a firefighter was shot in East Dallas. (WFAA)

DALLAS - The alleged gunman who opened fire on paramedics in East Dallas late Monday morning was found dead in a home Dallas Police searched after the shooting, police said.

Another man was found dead inside the same home, police said. Additional information was not immediately available on the deceased person.

Sources say shooter who shot firefighter is dead inside a home DPD searched. They also found another man dead inside the house. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) May 1, 2017

A firefighter was in critical but stable condition at Baylor University Medical Center after he was shot while treating a civilian with a gunshot wound.

The City of Dallas says Dallas Fire-Rescue crews from Station 19 were treating the gunshot victim in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue when the suspect approached and opened fire on the first responders. Officers returned fire and the suspect ran into the home where he was later found dead.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Lopez learned that the bullet broke the firefighter's leg, and he went into surgery as doctors tried to save it. Mayor Mike Rawlings said in a 4 p.m. press conference that the firefighter was out of surgery.

He has lost a lot of blood, Lopez reported, and "coded three times." This means his heart stopped, CPR was given, and he was resuscitated.

Sources say firefighter has coded 3 times and has been in surgery. He was shot responding to call. Civilian also shot according to sources — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) May 1, 2017

A police officer was hurt in the incident but wasn't taken to the hospital, Interim Police Chief David Pughes told the media Monday afternoon. The civilian's condition hadn't been released.

Dallas SWAT team members and police officers searched for the shooter near the crime scene, near the Dallas Fire-Rescue Training Academy on Dolphin Road.

The City of Dallas confirmed that an ambulance was struck by gunfire as well.

#Breaking:don't know if it's actual evidence, but ambulance at hospital now wrapped in crime scene tape after ems workers targeted by gunman pic.twitter.com/rJFTri1jbL — Jason Wheeler (@jasonwheelertv) May 1, 2017

@DallasFireRes_q confirming 1 paramedic shot while responding to a call. No detail at this time. Thoughts and prayers are with all impacted. — DALLAS FIRE RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) May 1, 2017

The department requested a "citywide assist," meaning it asked for the help of any available Dallas officer.

The Dallas Police Association first tweeted that a fireman had been shot and officers were "pinned down by gunfire."

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

The Dallas Independent School District says no schools are in the immediate area of where police are searching. Students should expect normal dismissal times, DISD police said.

@SoniaAzadTV All of our students are safe & actively learning. There is no need for alarm and students should follow normal dismissal routines — Dallas ISD Police (@disdpolice) May 1, 2017

In July 2016, a shooter opened fire in downtown Dallas, killing one DART and four DPD officers. Shortly after, WFAA covered Dallas Fire-Rescue crews receiving kits to help them during active shooter situations. The kits include bullet-proof vests.

A description of the suspect hasn't been released by DPD.

Check back for more on this developing story.

