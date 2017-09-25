WLBZ
Shooting started as workplace dispute

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 11:09 AM. EDT September 25, 2017

HARTFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An argument at work followed two men home and ended with a gunshot.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office became involved on Friday at the home on Desert Road in Hartford. The man who lived there was followed from work by the other man involved in their dispute.

As the argument continued, deputies said the resident pulled a gun and fired, wounding the second man.

Due to the severity of the gunshot wound, a LifeFlight helicopter transported the patient to the hospital for surgery.

