Sinkhole swallows a home in Florida

WESH, September 20, 2017

APOPKA, Florida (WESH) — A sinkhole opened up Tuesday morning and swallowed part of a home in central Florida. 

The large hole was first reported around 8:15 p.m. local time in Apopka. Video from a news helicopter and a news crew on the ground shows the moment a portion of the home fell into the sinkhole. 

 

 

The homeowners were scrambling to salvage belongings from the home. No one was injured in the incident. 

Gary Miller, who owns the home says he is planning on tearing down the house and waiting to see what the insurance company says. 

