Smith makes first court appearance in hit-and-run death in Casco

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- 56-year-old Lorna Nugent was killed in a hit and run crash in Casco on Sunday night on Route 302.

The man accused of hitting her -- Jeffrey Eugene Smith -- made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Bail was set at 25-thousand dollars--and in court, it was revealed Smith had a passenger in his car -- he was ordered from having contact with witness, 48-year-old, Karen Kelly. Police say Smith hit Lorna Nugent with his Volkswagen Passat on Sunday night at 6 -- and drove off.

They found his car the next day, not far from the accident scene. A few hours later, police had Smith in custody.

Jeffrey Smith's mother and stepfather spoke with me before his first court appearance.

They say in many ways they feel they're to blame that Smith didn't turn himself into police the night of the hit and run.

“He has a big heart, he feels very bad about what's going on." Machelle Plummer -- red eyed and clearly shaken---says she and her husband were the first people Jeffrey called after learning the gravity of what had happened. "I believe my son was visiting a friend, I don't know who, but he had to go and take his girlfriend to work like he normally does and went that way and something darted in front of him,” she explains. “Thought he hit a deer and realized it was something really serious."

But rather than stop and call police, his parents say Jeffrey Smith likely panicked and kept driving. “It was an accident and yes he probably should have stopped and stayed there when it happened but with the run-ins with the county and everything he didn't know what was going to happen if he had stopped there. He wasn't drinking, he wasn't doing anything illegal,” Tim Plummer, Jeffrey Smith’s stepfather said.

Run-ins with authorities that Machelle Plummer says have been happening since Smith was a juvenile.

Which was why, Sunday night, they say they encouraged him to stay quiet.

“He wanted to turn himself in at the time. We told him not to at the time, he needed to speak to an attorney and that's when he got on the phone the next morning even before 9 o'clock and he started calling attorneys and we found this one that talked to him and told him 'do not talk to nobody'."

Jeffrey smith's parents share what their son has said to them and their own feelings of remorse and sadness for Lorna Nugent and her family.

"He's very remorseful for everything that happened and you know he has a lot of sorrow for the family, I mean he did take a life."

Tim Plummer helped to raise him. And on Monday afternoon, he helped the 28-year-old turn himself in.

“He knew and I knew that it was the best thing to do was to turn himself in."

That surrender came more than 20 hours after the crash killed Lorna Nugent. Smith's parents say they were following the advice of an attorney.

Smith, they say, had been in trouble with the law several times, but was beginning to turn things around: a steady girlfriend, a new car, and Machelle Plummer adds, “He does a lot of construction and he had a very good job."

What the Plummers say they want Nugent's family and friends to know is their son is remorseful and prepared to take responsibility for what happened.

“He's not a monster, he's a human being and yes he took another human being's life, but it was an accident."

What happens next, how much, if any, jail time Jeffrey Smith will serve is still to be determined. His family is hoping that time spent behind bars will give Smith time, in their words, to turn his life around.



Jeffrey Smith will be back in court February 21, 2017.

